3 arrested on drug charges in Daviess Co. after welfare check for child

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Three people were arrested on several drug charges while a one-and-a-half-year-old child was in the home.
Deputies got a welfare tip about a house on Highway 2830 in Maceo around 10:30 Monday night.
Officials say they found a woman smoking drugs while sitting next to two guns.
Deputies say one suspect was trying to hide items while the child was sitting within one foot of those guns.
In total, deputies say they found meth, LSD, pills, marijuana and paraphernalia in the home.
27-year-old Rebecca Hodkins, 28-year-old Rachel Webb, and 28-year-old Lonnie Sanderson were all arrested and booked into the Daviess County Jail.
Social services were called in for the child.
