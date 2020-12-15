Alert Day Wednesday: Wintry mix may create slick spots

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Temperatures will drop below freezing Tuesday night as a winter storm tracks through the Ohio Valley. Light snow likely north of the Ohio River, with a wintry mix along the river and mainly rain across Western Kentucky. While accumulation will be minor, it may be enough to create slick spots on untreated, elevated roads during Wednesday morning’s commute. Precip should move out by Wednesday afternoon. Cold and dry for Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Temps will push into the mid 40s Friday through early next week. Light rain possible Saturday night and Sunday.