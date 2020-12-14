IL receives first COVID vaccine shipment

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker gave a coronavirus update Monday.
Also Monday, the State of Illinois has received the first shipment of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine at the Illinois Strategic National Stockpile (SNS).
The state received approximately 43,000 doses in the first shipment and expects additional shipments in the coming weeks.
The vast majority of doses in this shipment will be delivered from the SNS to Regional Hospital Coordination Centers around the state that will serve as pick up locations for local health departments to begin distribution to healthcare workers in their jurisdictions, with the remaining portion going directly to predetermined local health department(s).
“Today marks a momentous occasion – not just this year, but in American history. Eleven months after scientists the world over first got their hands on the genetic sequence of this virus – and we are seeing the beginning of the end of this pandemic,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “I want to offer my gratitude not only to the researchers who fueled this moment, but also to all the truck drivers, pilots, logistics specialists, warehouse operations managers, and law enforcement officers who have spent the last few days and weeks deploying the largest national mission in a generation. May we all take a moment to feel hope today.”
Illinois now has at least 856,118 total positive COVID-19 cases and 14,394 deaths statewide.
Since Friday, the map shows two additional deaths in Wayne County and one additional death in Wabash County.
Here are the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,127 cases, 37 deaths
- White County - 871 cases, 12 deaths
- Wabash County - 844 cases, 9 deaths
- Edwards County - 311 cases, 4 deaths
