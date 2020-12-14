USPS committed to delivering delayed packages before Christmas

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The United States Postal Service is still seeing delays in deliveries in the Evansville region. A spokesperson says COVID-19 has greatly impacted their staff.
Many Evansville residents are waiting for packages to be delivered that were ordered weeks ago.
USPS spokesperson Susan Wright says they are now delivering seven days per week and are hiring seasonal employees to help get things moving. Wright says USPS is committed to making sure they get those important holiday packages delivered on time.
“Customers need to understand that we are working round the clock to get their packages processed and delivered, and we are committed to making sure that our customers have a happy holiday and that we deliver the holidays to our customers,” said Wright.
There are also a few deadlines that you need to know.
“December 18 is our recommended deadline for first class mail, and that would include things like holiday greeting cards. December 19 is the deadline for priority mail packages. Then for procrastinators, we are recommending December 23rd for our priority mail express,” said Wright.
