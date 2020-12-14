US agencies, companies secure networks after huge hack

The company said in a financial filing that it believed that an unknown number of customers, though fewer than 18,000, had installed the compromised product update earlier this year. SolarWinds has said its customers include all five branches of the U.S. military, the Pentagon, the State Department, NASA, the National Security Agency, the Department of Justice and the White House, along with the top U.S. telecommunications and accounting firms, though it hasn’t identified which of its customers were using the compromised product.