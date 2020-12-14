2005 UE grad reacts to proposed cuts

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We’re hearing more reaction from a University of Evansville graduate.
As we reported, the university is discussing the possible elimination of three departments and more than a dozen majors.
A 2005 graduate of UE’s music program tells us she is heartbroken.
She wants the faculty in the music program to know that many alum’s like her are going to fight and do whatever they can to make sure they know that they are appreciated.
“It was very devastating because I spent four and a half years at that university, and I got so much out of it. I was in tears. I was in tears about the future of music, the future of the current students and the faculty,” said Tiffany Woods.
Faculty is allowed 30 days to review these proposed changes and give their input on the plans. A work session is set for Tuesday.
Also Tuesday, University of Evansville students and supporters have organized a protest.
