Traffic Alert: Lane closure set for Spottsville Bridge

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A lane closure on Spottsville Bridge will be in place this week.
A contractor plans to temporarily close the lane on U.S. 60 beginning on Tuesday.
The closure is expected to be in place through Friday, December 18.
Kentucky transportation officials say the closure will be for the westbound direction across the bridge. They say this will also require the closure of KY 1078 and KY 2243.
A temporary signal will be installed on the eastbound lane of the bridge and will address both eastbound and westbound traffic while this work is performed.
According to transportation officials, the lane restriction is needed for the contractor to install shoring and barrier walls in preparation for the construction of the bridge substructure on the west side of the Green River.
Officials are advising motorists to give themselves extra travel time if you have to take the bridge.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.