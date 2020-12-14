Sheriff’s Office: 2 men arrested after theft investigation

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men Sunday after an investigation into multiple thefts of construction site items.
Deputies say a suspect and the vehicle used in the alleged thefts were found in the 9050 block of Pleasure Point.
Authorities say a search warrant was executed at the home where they found several items that were determined to be stolen from multiple counties in Kentucky.
During the search warrant, officials say they found firearms, dangerous drugs, construction site items, a camper, and other stolen items.
47-year-old Truman Bruden and 32-year-old Joshua Lagrone were both arrested.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.