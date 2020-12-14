IN reports 211 new COVID-19 cases in Vanderburgh Co., 5K new cases statewide

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health reported 5,050 new coronavirus cases and 35 additional deaths Monday.
The total in the Hoosier state now sits at 430,401 confirmed cases and 6,530 total deaths.
The state map shows no new deaths in our area.
According to the state map, there are 211 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 55 are in Warrick County, 37 are in Gibson County, 23 are in Posey County, 21 are in Dubois County, there are 11 new cases in Spencer County, and there are nine new cases in Pike County.
The Indiana Department of Health announced Monday that the first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to frontline healthcare workers in Indiana, after the state’s first allotment of vaccine arrived Monday morning.
The first doses were administered to a physician, nurse, respiratory therapist, pharmacist, patient care tech and environmental services tech at Parkview Health in Fort Wayne shortly after noon.
Parkview and Clark Memorial Hospital in Jeffersonville both received initial doses of vaccine Monday morning. The two are among the five pilot hospitals slated to receive vaccine first.
Additional vaccine is expected to arrive at Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, IU Methodist in Indianapolis and Community Hospital in Munster in the next few days.
“The arrival of vaccine is an incredible milestone in our efforts to end this pandemic,” Gov. Eric J. Holcomb said. “The combination of a vaccine and simple mitigation measures like wearing a mask and keeping your distance will get us through to the other side.”
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 12,806 cases, 157 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 3,400 cases, 34 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 4,313 cases, 78 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,018 cases, 21 deaths
- Posey Co. - 1,580 cases, 22 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 2,603 cases, 45 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 1,138 cases, 10 deaths
- Pike Co. - 716 cases, 22 deaths
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.