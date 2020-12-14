Owensboro Football State Finals ticketing information

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The Owensboro Senior High football team is slated to play Bowling Green in the KHSAA 5A State Championship game Saturday, December 19 at Kroger Field in Lexington, KY for a 3 p.m. ET kickoff.
Below is the ticket information for the game per the KHSAA:
Owensboro (South Side) vs Bowling Green (North Side)
Here is a link to buy tickets - https://bit.ly/3p4K9An
All seats for the 2020 UK Orthopedics State Football Finals will be reserved seating only, no general admission seating will be available. No walk-up tickets will be held and all seating must be purchased in advance. Children 2 years old and under are free.
Seating pods will be arranged so that ticket holders have no one sitting directly in front or behind them with 3-4 empty seats between pods on the same row to create physical separation between groups.
Face coverings, over the nose and mouth, are required for all fans as they enter, exit and move around Kroger Field, as well as any time fans are unable to maintain the recommended physical distance from other fans not in their party/household. Children two (2) and under are not required to wear a mask.
Please keep a distance of at least six feet between yourself and other fans who are not in your party. Signs around Kroger Field will serve as a reminder.
Please sit only in your assigned seat. This will help to maintain the required physical distancing between fans in the stadium bowl.
Please be aware of physical distancing protocols when on the concourse area and when entering or exiting the stadium.
Violators of these restrictions will be removed from the facility without a refund option.
