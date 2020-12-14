Owensboro football secures 5A semifinal win in dramatic fashion, clinches spot in title game

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - With a long-standing and storied tradition that dates back 125 years, the Owensboro High School football program is one step closer to adding another impressive accolade to its proud history.
In the Class 5A state semifinals last Friday night, Owensboro (12-0) found a way to come out on top in a heart-stopping, drama-filled battle against Frederick Douglass, winning 28-27.
After holding off a furious comeback attempt from the Broncos, the Red Devils were able to punch their ticket to the program’s eighth appearance in the state championship game.
Owensboro head coach Jay Fallin and his group will now face long-time nemesis Bowling Green (9-2) with the chance to win its fifth state title in school history.
The Class 5A state championship is scheduled to kick off at Kroger Field in Lexington at 2 p.m. CST on Saturday, December 19.
