Beshear: Beginning of the end of the pandemic is here

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Governor Beshear gave a COVID-19 briefing Monday.
Governor Beshear outlined new guidance for schools on Monday. It includes changes for what can be done when a county is in orange and red.
For red counties, starting in January, schools may now consider an aggressive hybrid model instead of remote learning only.
However, they recommend not starting in person learning until January 11.
There are certain requirements including a plan that will not impact a student’s ranking and protections for teachers in a higher risk category.
Gov. Beshear says “healthy at school” procedures will also be mandatory starting in January, including reporting case numbers.
Governor Beshear said Monday marks the beginning of the end of COVID-19, as the first Kentuckians began receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.
He said Baptist Health in Madisonville will receive their first doses Tuesday.
“Baptist Health Madisonville has been working tirelessly to care for our community throughout COVID-19,” said Baptist Health Madisonville President Robert Ramey. “We are excited and grateful to be chosen as one of the first locations in the commonwealth to have the opportunity to vaccinate our health care heroes to help stop the spread and devastation caused by this virus.”
Gov. Beshear said for the first time in several weeks, there is finally a decline in new cases.
He said there are 1,802 new COVID-19 cases Monday and 17 new deaths.
Those deaths include three deaths in Hopkins County.
The Hopkins County Health Department’s coronavirus dashboard in showing just one of the new deaths announced by the governor and 55 additional cases.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, they have recorded 2,258 cases and 1,437 recoveries.
Hopkins County currently has 744 active cases.
Muhlenberg County health officials report one additional death and 23 new cases.
Also on Monday, the Green River District Health Department reported 73 new COVID-19 cases.
Of those new cases, 30 are in Daviess County, 22 are in Henderson County, 10 are in Union County, five are in McLean County, four are in Ohio County, and there are two in Webster County.
Green River health officials say they now have a total of 10,367 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic. They say 7,783 residents of the seven-county region have recovered from the virus.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 4,419 cases, 71 deaths, 3,235 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 1,678 cases, 30 deaths, 1,467 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 2,258 cases, 77 deaths, 1,437 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 1,303 cases, 24 deaths, 922 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 2,425 cases, 47 deaths, 1,857 recovered
- Webster Co. - 620 cases, 10 deaths, 485 recovered
- McLean Co. - 465 cases, 21 deaths, 354 recovered
- Union Co. - 792 cases, 10 deaths, 664 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 343 cases, 12 deaths, 266 recovered
