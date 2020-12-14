KY restaurants can now open dining rooms at 50%

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - You can now eat inside at your favorite restaurant in Kentucky.
The recent executive order that closed indoor dining ended Sunday night.
Governor Andy Beshear had put the restrictions in place to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
Restaurants and bars can now have dining rooms at 50 percent capacity.
We talked to the owner of Rockhouse on the river in Henderson.
“We’re hoping that there is not another shut down. It is a very dire to the restaurant industry. We are looking hopefully as capacity lifts, as people are vaccinated, that we can go back to 100 percent operations,” said Christy Osborne.
Gyms, salons, and theaters may also return to 50 percent capacity.
