Kentucky’s Electoral College representatives officially cast votes

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s eight electors officially voted for the president and vice president Monday.
The meeting of the Electoral College took place inside the state capital in Frankfort.
The eight electors met inside the state Senate chambers. Normally, they would be meeting in the Supreme Court chambers but because of COVID-19 concerns and to maximize social distancing, they met in the Senate.
The meeting of the Electoral College follows the constitutional requirements and every state is doing basically the same thing, the electors choosing the president and vice president.
