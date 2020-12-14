Kentucky schools react to Gov. Beshear’s school announcement

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Gov. Andy Beshear outlined new guidelines including changes for counties in red and orange.
Daviess County Public School’s superintendent, Matt Robbins says their pleased with this news.
However, they want to wait on making any decisions until they get more information from Beshear.
There are certain requirements including a plan that will not impact a student’s ranking and protections for teachers in a higher risk category.
Beshear says “healthy at school” procedures will also be mandatory starting in January, including reporting case numbers
“One of the critical things for us that I’m not sure people quite understood, schools are a safe place. It’s well documented certainly under the hybrid model with even advanced spread schools are a safe place. The issue we have with that was not that the school wasn’t safe, it was the level of community spread started to impact our staff,” said Robbins.
Owensboro Catholic and Owensboro Public Schools say they are waiting to read the governor’s mandates and guidelines until they make a decision.
Owensboro public schools say will announce an update by the end of the week.
