Kentucky HS winter sports resume practice Monday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Winter high school sports teams were able to resume practice in Kentucky on Monday afternoon.
The Kentucky High School Athletic Association Board of Control voted last Thursday to uphold its’ initial decision of allowing the winter sports season to begin on January 4, with a practice resume date of Monday, December 14.
Teams were initially allowed to begin practicing in late October before activities were paused due to a rise of COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth.
For the Lady Aces, being able to practice again means a bit more as Owensboro Catholic was one local team that had its season abruptly canceled back in March while in Lexington to play in the KHSAA State Tournament.
14 Sports spoke to Aces head coach, Michael Robertson, about what it meant for his team to return to the floor.
”It’s been tough,” said Robertson. “Not only on the coaches and the players but everybody just wondering what’s going to happen next. Hopefully we have a little clarity on what’s going to happen...we’ll start January 4th and we’ll just live through the ups and the downs of the season and roll with the punches. It’s good to have a start date now...we’re pretty confident we’ll start then and get to play some basketball - that’s what these kids need.”
Back in mid-November, the Henderson Co. School Board voted to pause all winter sports activities. Colonels’ teams now have to wait for the Board to vote on whether to uphold or reverse that decision Monday night.
The winter sports season for Kentucky high school teams is set to begin on January 4, 2021.
