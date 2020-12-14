Jasper High School students going virtual due to large amount of close contacts

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools announced on Facebook Monday that all students in grades 9 through 12 will be shifted to virtual learning.
They say this is due to a large number of students being identified as close contacts.
They will start virtual learning Tuesday and will stay online for the remainder of the week.
School leaders say those students will return to in-person learning on Monday, January 4, following the winter break.
Students in grades PreK through eighth grade will continue with daily in-person learning.
According to a post on Facebook, meals will be available for pick up at Jasper High School from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. daily for students in grades 9-12. Each meal will contain that day’s hot lunch and breakfast for the next day.
However, school officials say in order to receive pick up meals, you must fill out a request form.
The post goes on to say that due to recent USDA waivers, all meals to enrolled students are currently free.
Students do not need to be present to pick up their meals.
