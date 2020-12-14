Inspired by Newburgh woman, Tell City plans for ‘Giving Wall’

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Tell City Mayor Chris Cail has announced he plans to convert the front of City Hall into a giving wall.
The plan should go into effect on the weekend of December 19, and according to Cail, it will be a way for the community to donate food and goods to people in need during a difficult year.
“This is definitely an unprecedented time that we’re all in right now,” he said. “It’s important to be more caring and giving for others this year.”
Tell City isn’t the first town to start a giving wall.
Janet Richard of Newburgh converted the front of her home to be a place for people to freely pin gifts throughout the winter.
Her idea has since grown into a community fixture, and it inspired Mayor Cail to start his own wall back home.
Richard said if the Tell City wall is anything like hers, it could soon become a huge part of the community.
“Oh! I think they can expect it to get its own life,” she said. “It takes a village to run it.”
She emphasized that it hasn’t all been her. The community has come out in droves to give what they can to the wall, and she said it’s because people finally know a specific place to donate.
According to Richard, “People always wanted to help, they just didn’t know how to.”
Mayor Cail said he plans for the Tell City giving wall stay up until February.
