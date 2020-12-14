Henderson board says winter sports can start practice Jan. 4

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Even though the state says Kentucky sports could resume practice Monday, Henderson County teams weren’t able to.
That’s because back in mid-November, the school board voted to pause winter activities due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.
Monday night, the school board passed a motion that would allow Colonel teams to begin practicing on January 4 with competition allowed starting January 11.
Because of that, both the boys and girls basketball team will have to each reschedule the first three games on the schedule.
The season begins for the rest of the Commonwealth on January 4.
