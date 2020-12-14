Former ECHO head to be sentenced Tuesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Acting United States Attorney John E. Childress announced Monday that a sentencing hearing for former Echo Housing Corporation Executive Director, Stephanie Tenbarge, will be held, Tuesday at 10 a.m.
TenBarge pleaded guilty in August. She was indicted in Feb. 2019 on federal theft charges.
Officials say she embezzled funds from ECHO from 2015 to 2017 by making unauthorized payments to herself, using Echo funds to pay for personal goods, services and property taxes, and issuing unauthorized payroll checks to herself.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.