First Kentuckians administered COVID-19 vaccine in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WAVE) - The first approved COVID-19 vaccinations in Kentucky happened Monday.
Nearly 1,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered throughout the day in Louisville. Another roughly 2,000 doses will be administered across the entire state.
The first shipment arrived Monday morning at UofL Hospital, via a delivery from UPS.
For UPS Driver Byron Bishop, it was the same route he has been driving every day since the pandemic started.
He said he was humbled to take part the delivery of this vaccine.
“This process is going to save lives. It’s that simple,” Bishop said. “Being part of that, it’s some good news.”
Delivered at sub-zero temperatures, the vaccine was thawed, prepared and administered to the first five Kentuckians: healthcare workers at UofL Hospital.
Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jason Smith went first.
The person responsible for administering the shots was Director of Infection and Prevention Control Sarah Bishop.
“I feel very privileged to be able to administer these vaccines today,” Bishop said.
Bishop, an infectious disease specialist, lost her own grandmother to COVID-19. This day was personal for her.
“These are people that we’re taking care of. It’s not just a patient, a number. These are our mothers, fathers, grandparents,” she said. “It has been a very long journey for us and today is a good day. It’s an amazing day.”
Bishop said there is still a long road ahead.
Healthcare workers will be first to receive the vaccine in Louisville, and then others will follow.
“Having the ability now to really have a tool to fight this battle is just amazing,” Bishop said.
The first day will consist of 975 administrations of the vaccine at UofL Hospital. Another 975 will be administered at each of two other hospitals in Bowling Green and Lexington.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.