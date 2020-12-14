Dry ice supplier ready to help Tri-State store COVID-19 vaccines

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With the first shipments of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine making their way across the country, local communities are challenged with storing the ultra-cold vaccine.
One dry ice supplier in Evansville looking to make a difference.
Evansville Welding Supply is a welding industrial safety and supply house, who also happens to sell dry ice.
In a typical year, the company ships out dry ice to many local businesses, according to officials.
“We supply it to laboratories, chemical companies and medical companies,” says Owner Tony Parrish.
This year, however, is not a typical year.
“No, it’s completely changed our business,” says Parrish.
Parrish says his staff, like so many others, has faced a number of challenges this year, all in the fight against COVID-19, which has now turned to storing a vaccine in dry ice.
“It’s made from carbon dioxide,” says Parrish. “It goes through a machine and compresses the liquid carbon dioxide into a solid form.”
Parrish says the dry ice is loaded into shipping totes, as he calls them. Then, the totes are sealed to prevent air from getting inside the ultra-cold container. He says this helps improve the shelf-life.
“It depends, because if you let air get to it,” says Parrish, “it will evaporate. If you keep it sealed - two to three days. The volume of it, too, so if there is more of it, it will last longer.”
Parrish says he has been in communication with a few agencies, although he was not able to share exactly who. Parrish says the company is ready to serve the Tri-State in whatever way it can.
“We are here to help customers out and service this area,” says Parrish. “Anything we can do to help combat this COVID crisis, we are here to help.”
Parrish says Evansville Welding Supply has about a 100-mile service radius, which allows the company to serve much of the Tri-State.
