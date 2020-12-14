Deaconess prepares for Pfizer vaccine arrival

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The first COVID-19 vaccine arrives in the Tri-State Tuesday.
Deaconess is ready to receive that shipment, and it won’t sit in the freezers long.
Front line medical workers are already signed up to get the shot.
We’re learning Deaconess will receive nearly 2,000 does of a COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday.
By Wednesday morning, a small portion of our local population will be vaccinated.
Monday was a historic day across the Hoosier state. Some shipments of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine have landed in some locations.
We received a video from the State Health Department showing a vaccine being administered to a Fort Wayne physician.
More than 50 Indiana hospitals and clinics should receive roughly 55,500 doses by the end of this week.
“We, as the medical community, have a lot of confidence in the safety of this vaccine,” Deaconess Clinic Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brad Scheu shared. “The FDA has done its due diligence to look at the data that is there and make sure this is an effective vaccine and also a safe one.”
More than 20,000 health care workers statewide have already signed up to get their first doses.
“What we’re seeing in the data so far are very similar side effects to other vaccines that we have,” Dr. Scheu explained. “As far as expecting fever, headache, fatigue, things like that — really common immune reactions, really, as your body develops that immune response. So, they’re hardly even side effects, per se; it’s just your body naturally have the response that it does to the vaccine.”
Dr. Scheu expressed excitement over the the vaccine heading towards the Tri-State.
“I think, finally, it’s more hope for all those to keep up what we are doing because some help is on the way,” Dr. Scheu added.
Nursing homes will join medical staff in the CDC category of qualifying to receive the vaccine first.
The Pfizer vaccine needs to be stored at -70 degrees.
It does require a booster three weeks after the first dose.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.