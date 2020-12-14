COVID-19 vaccine doses could soon arrive in Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fed Ex and UPS trucks carrying the biggest weapon of defense against the coronavirus could soon be heading into the Tri-State.
The CDC officially laid out plans for how this vaccine will be handled.
A lot happened just in the last week at the federal level that is ending help here locally.
Right now, we know Deaconess Health System is preparing for the arrival of 1,950 doses of the Pfizer vaccine by as early as Wednesday of this week.
While Ascension St. Vincent officials say they are expecting to receive 975 doses early this week.
The CDC says safety is a top priority, which is why they are also releasing a new tool called “V-safe.” It is a new smartphone-based, after vaccination health checker for people who receive COVID-19 vaccines.
They also emphasize the importance of getting both doses of the vaccine for it to protect you properly.
Experts say the general population could start getting the vaccines by February with even more getting it by April.
Officials say the side effects from the COVID-19 vaccination may feel like flu and might even affect your ability to do daily activities, but they should go away after a few days.
There is currently a limited supply of COVID-19 vaccines in the United States, but the supply will increase in the weeks and months to come.
When vaccines arrive at our hospitals, staff are to follow these instruction laid out by the CDC:
- Open the thermal shipping container. Press on the stop shipment button on the temperature monitor for the vaccines.
- The LED indicator light will change to a solid color, and a temperature status report will be e-mailed to the person who ordered the vaccine.
- If the LED indicator is green, the vaccine can be unpacked.
