Brighter & Breezy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An area of low pressure dived south towing the light rain along. Temps hovering above freezing this morning under cloudy skies. After early clouds, skies becoming mostly sunny skies as high temps sneak into the lower 40s. Tonight, partly cloudy and much colder with lows in the mid-20s.
Tuesday, partly sunny and brisk as high temps remain in the lower 40s. Tuesday night, cloudy with rain mixing with snow late with lows near freezing.
Wednesday, snow mixing with rain through the morning commute. Temps near freezing early but temps will climb into the upper 30s during the afternoon. Little to no snow accumulation.
Alert Days: Wednesday morning (snow mixing with rain during the commute…slick spots possible)
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.