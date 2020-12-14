On alert for wintry mix Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Colder temperatures will allow a wintry mix to move into the Tri-State late Tuesday and early Wednesday. While no accumulation is expected, a few slick spots may be possible on bridges and elevated roadways. Temperatures will drop into the lower 20s Tuesday morning and into the upper 20′s on Wednesday morning. Temps will rise into the upper 30s on Wednesday, changing the wintry mix to rain. Dry Thursday through Saturday with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s. More rain possible Saturday night and Sunday.