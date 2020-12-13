USI men’s basketball shows no rust in triumphant win over McKendree

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball returned to the hardwood Saturday to close out the season-opening homestand with an 81-70 victory over McKendree University at Screaming Eagles Arena. The Screaming Eagles go to 2-1 in 2020-21, while The Bearcats fall to 2-1.
USI was able to build a slim two-point advantage by the intermission, 38-36. The Eagles, who lead by as many as four points twice in the last three minutes of the opening stanza, was led by sophomore guard Tyler Henry, who posted a team-high nine points in the first 20 minutes, and senior forward Emmanuel Little, who dropped in eight points to start the game.
The Eagles took control of the contest early in the second half with a 15-5 run to extend the two-point halftime lead to 12 points, 53-41. USI was a blistering six-of-seven from the field during the offensive surge with six players contributing points in the run.
The USI margin ran to a game-high 13 points, 64-51, with 8:43 remaining when senior guard Mateo Rivera hit a three-point field to high-light his first action of the season after missing the first two games of the season with an injury. McKendree, however, began to chip away at the USI advantage in the final eight minutes and closed to within six points twice in the final four minutes before the Eagles shut the door on an 81-70 victory.
The Eagles had four players reach double-digits, led by the 18-point performance of junior guard Jelani Simmons. Simmons was seven-of-13 from the field, two-of-six from long range, and two-of-two from the stripe.
Little followed with 15 points on six-of-nine from the field and three-of-three from the stripe, while senior forward Josh Price added 14 points and completed a third-straight double-double to start the year with a team-high 10 rebounds.
Henry closed out USI double-digit scorers with 12 points, hitting a blistering five-of-seven from the field, including a three-pointer, and a free throw.
USI hits the road for the first time next Sunday when it visits the University of Indianapolis for a 2 p.m. (CST) tip off. The Greyhounds, who are 0-2 to start the year are idle today and are slated to play Lewis University Tuesday in a re-scheduled match-up.
The Eagles hold a 58-24 series lead over the Greyhounds, 54-23 in league play. U-Indy took both meetings last year, winning in Indianapolis, 86-74, and at Screaming Eagles Arena, 88-76.
Courtesy: USI Athletics
