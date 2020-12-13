USI men’s basketball shows no rust in triumphant win over McKendree

The USI margin ran to a game-high 13 points, 64-51, with 8:43 remaining when senior guard Mateo Rivera hit a three-point field to high-light his first action of the season after missing the first two games of the season with an injury. McKendree, however, began to chip away at the USI advantage in the final eight minutes and closed to within six points twice in the final four minutes before the Eagles shut the door on an 81-70 victory.