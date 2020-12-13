Sunday marks 43 years since UE plane crash

Sunday marks 43 years since UE plane crash
GF Default - UE Plane Crash
By Jill Lyman | December 13, 2020 at 12:48 PM CST - Updated December 13 at 12:48 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s now been 43 years since the tragic plane crash that claimed the lives of the University of Evansville Basketball team.

The accident happened Dec. 13, 1977, just after take-off on the way to a game scheduled at Middle Tennessee.

There are memorials across campus and also one the Ford Center to pay tribute to everyone involved.

Those killed in the crash were:

  • Seniors: Kevin Kingston, John Ed Washington and Marion Anthony “Tony” Winburn
  • Juniors: Stephen Miller, Bryan Taylor
  • Sophomores: Keith Moon
  • Freshmen: Warren Alston, Ray Comandella, Mike Duff, Kraig Heckendorn, Michael Joyner, Barney Lewis, Greg Smith and Mark Siegel
  • Student Athletic Trainer: Mark Kniese
  • Student Managers: Jeff Bohnert and Mark “Tank” Kirkpatrick
  • Coach and Administrators:
    Head Coach - Robert “Bobby” Watson
    UE Athletic Business Manager - Bob Hudson
    UE Comptroller - Charles Shike
    Sports Information Director - Gregory Knipping
    Radio announcer - Marvin “Marv” Bates
  • Airplane crew:
    Pilot - Ty Van Pham
    Copilot - Gaston Ruiz
    Flight attendant - Pamela Smith
  • Others:
    Jim Stewart, owner of the air taxi company that owned the plane, National Jet Services
    William “Bill” Hartford CEO and co-owner of National Jet Services
  • David Furr was the remaining member of the team who did not make the trip; he and his brother were killed two weeks later in an auto accident
UE Plane Crash

Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.