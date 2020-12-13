Sunday marks 43 years since UE plane crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s now been 43 years since the tragic plane crash that claimed the lives of the University of Evansville Basketball team.
The accident happened Dec. 13, 1977, just after take-off on the way to a game scheduled at Middle Tennessee.
There are memorials across campus and also one the Ford Center to pay tribute to everyone involved.
Those killed in the crash were:
- Seniors: Kevin Kingston, John Ed Washington and Marion Anthony “Tony” Winburn
- Juniors: Stephen Miller, Bryan Taylor
- Sophomores: Keith Moon
- Freshmen: Warren Alston, Ray Comandella, Mike Duff, Kraig Heckendorn, Michael Joyner, Barney Lewis, Greg Smith and Mark Siegel
- Student Athletic Trainer: Mark Kniese
- Student Managers: Jeff Bohnert and Mark “Tank” Kirkpatrick
- Coach and Administrators:
Head Coach - Robert “Bobby” Watson
UE Athletic Business Manager - Bob Hudson
UE Comptroller - Charles Shike
Sports Information Director - Gregory Knipping
Radio announcer - Marvin “Marv” Bates
- Airplane crew:
Pilot - Ty Van Pham
Copilot - Gaston Ruiz
Flight attendant - Pamela Smith
- Others:
Jim Stewart, owner of the air taxi company that owned the plane, National Jet Services
William “Bill” Hartford CEO and co-owner of National Jet Services
- David Furr was the remaining member of the team who did not make the trip; he and his brother were killed two weeks later in an auto accident
