Rain and snow both possible this week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Scattered rain showers started moving into the Tri-State from the southwest earlier this afternoon and will continue to spread northeast across our region this evening and into the overnight hours. The bulk of the rain will stay south of I-64, but a few showers are still possible north of the interstate.
Our temperatures topped out in the mid 40s this afternoon. We will slowly fall out of the 40s and into the 30s this evening, bottoming out in the low 30s by Monday morning. As our temperatures drop, it is possible a few snowflakes could mix in, but this system will be mainly rain for us.
These showers will push off to our east by around 3 or 4 a.m., so we will be dry by the time most folks are up and starting their day on Monday. Some of the clouds may still hang around into tomorrow morning, but Monday looks mainly sunny. However, it will be rather chilly with high temperatures in the low 40s Monday afternoon and overnight lows in the mid 20s.
The clouds build back in on Tuesday, but the daytime hours look dry. Once again, high temperatures will only make it into the low 40s.
A few scattered showers will move into our region Tuesday night and become more widespread Wednesday morning as temperatures drop into the low 30s. We will see a mix of rain and snow from that system.
It will be mainly rain in Kentucky with better chances for snow northward into Indiana. Right now, it looks like we have less than a 30% chance of seeing any significant snow accumulation, but the farther north-northeast you are, the better your chances. At best, we might get a dusting of snow in locations along and north of I-64, mainly on grassy and elevated surfaces.
Any rain or snow we do see will taper off Wednesday afternoon, but our temperatures will stay cold, only making it into the mid to upper 30s before falling back into the mid 20s that night.
Thursday and Friday will be mainly sunny and dry, but scattered rain is possible Saturday and could linger into early Sunday morning. High temperatures will be in the low 40s Thursday but will break into the mid to upper 40s Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.