Newburgh family moves back into home after destroyed by tornado

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Almost nine months after a tornado struck Newburgh and destroyed homes and roads, one woman and her family are finally unpacking their boxes back into their home.
A home which was heavily damaged.
Just in time for the holidays, Melissa Mosbey and her family started moving furniture and boxes into their home Saturday after nine long months.
“It’s honestly something I never expected to happen to me,” Mosbey said.
Melissa, her husband and their two daughters, both under the age of five, went to their basement after hearing the tornado warning.
After it was over, they couldn’t believe what they were seeing.
“I said, ‘What does it look like, what does it look like,’ and all he could say is ‘Melissa - the roof is gone, the roof is gone’,” Mosbey said.
In the months that followed, difficult questions arose from their children.
“I want to go home, I want to go home, which was really hard cause that really breaks your heart,” Mosbey said.
However, just in time for Christmas, they’re now finally moving back into their home.
“We’re just happy to be back in our home and be able to spend more time with family,” Mosbey said.
With a new year in sight, the Mosbey family is ready to officially rebuild their life.
“You can’t dwell on things that you can’t control,” Mosbey said. “If you can’t control it, the only thing you can do is move forward and keep going and look on the positive sides of things.”
Melisa says she’s hoping to be all moved in and sleeping in their home by next weekend.
