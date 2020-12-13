Man seriously hurt in White Co., IL crash

WHITE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - Illinois State Police say there was a one car crash in White County early Sunday morning.
They say it happened shortly before 6:30 a.m. on the Interstate 64 off ramp to the Skeeter Mountain rest area.
Troopers say four people from Marion, IL, were all in the car.
They say the driver failed to negotiate a turn, and the car went off the road, slid down an embankment, and hit a tree.
Troopers say the car spun around backwards and slid into a concrete culvert.
One of the passengers, a 20-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Troopers say the driver was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.