KSP: Drivers from Evansville and Madisonville involved in deadly crash in Christian Co.

CHRISTIAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police say there was a deadly crash on the Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County on Saturday night.
The wreck happened shortly after 10 p.m.
Troopers say 21-year-old Navarro Shoan Mitchell Jr. of Clarksville, TN, was was driving north near mile marker 17.
They say Mitchell’s car became disabled after it left the roadway and entered the median.
Troopers say he got out of the car and crossed both northbound lanes to speak with someone who was parked on the northbound shoulder.
When Mitchell turned and began crossing the northbound lanes to return to his car, troopers say he was hit by a vehicle driven by 37-year-old Nicholas Starr, of Madisonville, KY.
They say Starr stopped his vehicle and got out to check on Mitchell.
While unoccupied, Starr’s vehicle was then hit by another vehicle driven by 26-year-old Haley Keenan, of Evansville, IN.
Troopers say Neither Starr or Keenan were hurt.
Mitchell was killed.
