Indoor dining reopening to 50% capacity in Kentucky on Mon.

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Indoor dining will start back up again throughout the commonwealth on Monday.
Restaurants and bars are going to be allowed to reopen indoor dining at 50% capacity.
Businesses will be required to stop food service at 11 p.m. Curfew will also be enforced at 12 a.m.
We spoke with the owner of Tacoholics in Henderson who tells us he was lucky to not let any of his staff go, but times have been hard.
He tells us this is the first time they’re allowing people to eat inside since march.
“I’m excited for myself and everyone else in the restaurant business because these past three weeks have been tough on everybody and all of us,” said Marcos Nicolas, owner of Tacoholics. “I’ve lost 70-percent of my business. I’m sure there’s some more than that and this is a time that hopefully, everyone will want to eat out with not just me but everybody in town.”
Starting on Monday, social gatherings are recommended to stay within a total of two households.
Gyms, recreation centers, theaters and venue spaces will also be allowed to operate at 50% capacity.
Governor Andy Beshear also stressed a renewed commitment to businesses about enforcing the statewide mask mandate.
