First doses of COVID vaccine arrive in Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Sunday, Gov. Andy Beshear said Kentucky marked a major milestone in the battle against COVID-19 as the first vaccines against the deadly virus arrived in the commonwealth.
The initial shipment of the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines has arrived in Kentucky, delivered to Louisville’s UPS Worldport.
“The Pfizer vaccine, which we believe to be 95% effective, has now been authorized in this emergency for us to start vaccinating individuals,” said Gov. Beshear. “The vaccine started to be shipped from the factory and a significant portion landed in Kentucky today. Kentucky is going to play a major role in getting this vaccine to people all over the eastern United States through UPS’ Worldport. We in the commonwealth are excited to be a big part of defeating this virus all over this country. We now believe that the first individuals will be vaccinated here in the commonwealth tomorrow morning. We are less than 24 hours away from the beginning of the end of this virus.”
The Governor said those most at risk will get the vaccine first.
As shipments continue, Kentucky is expected to receive exactly 12,675 vaccine vials that will soon make their way to 11 regional and ready hospitals in Louisville, Paducah, Bowling Green, Madisonville, Pikeville, Corbin, Lexington and Edgewood, as well as an additional 25,350 are being delivered to CVS and Walgreens, destined for long-term care facilities in our commonwealth.
The FDA approved the Pfizer vaccine Friday.
Approval is also expected any day for the highly effective Moderna vaccine.
This month alone, Kentucky could receive 150,000 doses of vaccine, which the Governor celebrated as great news after a long and tough year.
Gov. Beshear said to get back to the Kentucky that we have missed, we need Kentuckians to be vaccinated.
“Our community doctors and nurses, as well as long-term care residents and staff, are preparing to do their part first,” the Governor said. “We will all get a turn. When it is your turn, I strongly encourage you to get vaccinated so you can do your part to protect yourself, your family and our entire state.”
The Governor announced 2,454 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 24 additional deaths on Sunday afternoon.
Kentucky is reporting that 220,660 residents have tested positive since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The positivity rate currently stands at 8.52% statewide.
As of Sunday, 2,207 residents have died across the commonwealth due to complications with COVID-19.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 4,380 cases, 71 deaths, 3,187 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 1,644 cases, 29 deaths, 1,440 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 2,203 cases, 76 deaths, 1,405 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 1,299 cases, 24 deaths, 905 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 2,403 cases, 47 deaths, 1,835 recovered
- Webster Co. - 618 cases, 10 deaths, 481 recovered
- McLean Co. - 460 cases, 21 deaths, 350 recovered
- Union Co. - 782 cases, 10 deaths, 660 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 343 cases, 12 deaths, 265 recovered
