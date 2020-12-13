EPD: Kids caught on camera throwing riverfront railing into Ohio River

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they were called around 11:30 a.m. Saturday to Riverside Drive.
They say video shows two boys, who appear to be teenagers, arrive on BMX style bikes and then pull up a removable railing.
They say it was the railing nearest to the stern of the LST in an area of a circular lookout over the river.
Police say the video shows them throwing the eight foot section of railing into the river.
The two then headed north on the Greenway sidewalk.
We’ve reached out to police to see if the video is available.
