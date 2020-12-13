Fire crews: 1 person suffers 3rd-degree burns in McCutchanville fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fire officials say one person is injured after a fire broke out in McCutchanville.
Vanderburgh County Dispatch confirmed that a working structure fire was in progress on the 6100 block of Dana Drive on Sunday evening.
According to McCutchanville Fire Chief Nick Adams, fire crews were dispatched to a residence located on the street following a reported fire in one of the bedrooms near the back part of the house. Dispatch officials say they originally received the call around 7:08 p.m.
Once crews arrived on scene, Chief Adams says they discovered flames behind the residence after the occupants of the house pulled the mattress that ignited on fire into the backyard.
He says once firefighters entered the structure, they found smoke in the bedroom where the mattress caught on fire, but it was quickly concentrated.
Chief Adams told 14 News that three people were in the home when the fire broke out and one of them suffered third-degree burns on their face, neck, chest and throat. He says that person was transported to Deaconess Midtown Hospital.
Nobody else inside the house was hurt.
The chief says that neighbors reported about possible foul play, but the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating.
The McCutchanville Fire Department and German Township Fire Department initially responded to the fire.
