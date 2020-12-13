DeHart’s career-high lifts Lady Eagles over Bearcats

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Senior guard Emma DeHart (Indianapolis, Indiana) scored a career-high 28 points as University of Southern Indiana Women’s Basketball rallied from an early 10-point deficit to defeat McKendree University, 73-48, in a Great Lakes Valley Conference contest Saturday afternoon at Screaming Eagles Arena.
The Screaming Eagles (5-0, 5-0 GLVC), who trailed 17-7 early in the opening period, scored the final nine points of the first quarter and first four of the second period to take a brief 20-17 advantage. DeHart scored nine points during the 13-0 run and had 14 points at the intermission as the Eagles outscored the Bearcats 14-5 throughout the final five minutes of the half to take a 34-25 lead heading into the intermission.
McKendree (1-3, 1-3 GLVC) got a pair of quick three-pointers from junior guard Sydney Diekhoff to open the second half as the Bearcats climbed to within six points three times early in the third quarter.
USI, however, outscored the Bearcats 16-7 throughout the final seven minutes of the period to build a commanding 55-40 lead heading into the final 10 minutes of play. DeHart, who had eight points in the 16-7 run, scored four points in a 10-2 fourth-quarter spurt that put USI up 65-44 with just under five minutes to play in the game.
In addition to DeHart, who also had a team-high four assists, the Eagles got career-high 13 points from sophomore guard Soffia Rieckers (Evansville, Indiana). Rieckers, who started in place of injured sophomore guard Addy Blackwell (Bloomington, Indiana), scored five of USI’s first seven points to keep the Eagles afloat early on.
Senior guard Ashley Hunter (Flossmoor, Illinois) added 11 points and four steals, while freshman forward Meredith Raley (Haubstadt, Indiana) came off the bench to scored 10 points and grab three rebounds.
The Bearcats, who connected on eight of their first 11 shots, were led by senior guard Madison Jones, who finished with 15 points, eight rebounds and a game-high five assists. Diekhoff and freshman guard Christy Fortune each finished with 13 points for McKendree, which was held to just 12-of-39 (.308) shooting throughout the final 32 minutes of the contest.
USI, which went 27-of-50 (.540) from the field throughout the final 32 minutes, outrebounded the Bearcats, 35-27, and got an 18-3 advantage in bench scoring. Junior forward Ashlynn Brown (Perrysburg, Ohio) aided the Eagles’ bench players with six points and a game-high tying eight rebounds.
The Eagles return to action December 20 at noon when they travel north to visit the University of Indianapolis. USI’s game at U-Indy begins a four-game road trip for the Eagles, who have played their first five games of the year at Screaming Eagles Arena.
