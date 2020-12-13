DeHart’s career-high lifts Lady Eagles over Bearcats

The Screaming Eagles (5-0, 5-0 GLVC), who trailed 17-7 early in the opening period, scored the final nine points of the first quarter and first four of the second period to take a brief 20-17 advantage. DeHart scored nine points during the 13-0 run and had 14 points at the intermission as the Eagles outscored the Bearcats 14-5 throughout the final five minutes of the half to take a 34-25 lead heading into the intermission.