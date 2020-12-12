Minor injuries reported after crash on US 41 outside Ellis Park

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirmed the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking into a car accident that happened in front of Ellis Park on Saturday evening.
Our 14 News SkyCam Network picked up video of several units on scene near U.S. Highway 41.
The Baskett Fire Department posted an update on its Facebook page in regard to the wreck. Fire officials say the drivers’ injuries were minor.
The incident scene has since been cleaned up and traffic has returned to normal.
This story will be updated once more information is available.
