River City Showcase helps kick-start Ford Center’s event slate

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Arguably the biggest event held at the venue in almost nine months, the Ford Center hosted several high school teams in the third rendition of the River City High School Basketball Showcase on Friday and Saturday.
Prior to this weekend’s event, the arena’s last major event was the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament back during the first week of March.
After the COVID-19 pandemic made its way across the Tri-State area, the Ford Center sat pretty quietly until the Evansville men’s basketball team held its home opener this past Wednesday.
14 Sports spoke with Evansville Sports Corporation President Eric Marvin about the event on Saturday.
“The tourism and entertainment industry has been hit by the pandemic in a huge way,” Marvin said. “Certainly, our friends and staff here at the Ford Center have been a significant part of that, so it’s great to see some of them back in the building returning to work. This is a great opportunity for us to build up to what we’ve got scheduled for this March - the Ohio Valley Conference Championships again in here, the NCAA Division II Men’s Elite Eight, an international volleyball event now scheduled in May. So this is a great opportunity for us to get comfortable with what new protocols look like.”
Marvin says he’s excited that his team was able to help kick-start the action again at the downtown venue.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.