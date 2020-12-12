Princeton man arrested after crashing in ditch

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Princeton man is in jail on several charges after crashing his vehicle into a ditch.
Indiana State Police say troopers attempted to stop a vehicle for failing to move over into the driving lane, which is required by law, on US 41 near I-64.
That’s when troopers say 21-year-old Collin Gibson continued driving, disregarding traffic lights.
We are told troopers saw Gibson throw a plastic bag out of the window.
According to ISP, when Gibson was approaching State Road 168, he crashed into a ditch due to the high rate of speed he was driving. Troopers say they found three grams of methamphetamine and a small amount of synthetic marijuana while showing signs of impairment.
Troopers say further investigation revealed that Gibson was under the influence of methamphetamine and marijuana.
Gibson is booked in the Gibson County Jail on bond. He is charged with the following:
- Resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, Class 6 Felony
- Possession of methamphetamine, Class 6 Felony
- Obstruction of Justice, Class 6 Felony
- Operating a vehicle while intoxicated, Class A Misdemeanor
- Possession of paraphernalia, Class C Misdemeanor
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.