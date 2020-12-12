ISDH reports 85 additional COVID-19 related deaths, 5 in our area

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health is reporting 7,542 new coronavirus cases and 85 additional deaths Saturday.
The total in the Hoosier state now sits at 419,536 confirmed cases and 6,458 total deaths.
The state map shows three new COVID-19 related deaths in Vanderburgh County, one in Warrick County, and one in Gibson County.
According to the state map, there are 169 new coronavirus cases in Vanderburgh County, 108 in Dubois County, 55 in Warrick County, 28 in Gibson County, 23 in Posey County, 21 in Spencer County, 14 in Pike County and eight in Perry County.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 12,430 cases, 157 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 3,283 cases, 34 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 4,193 cases, 78 deaths
- Perry Co. - 995 cases, 21 deaths
- Posey Co. - 1,523 cases, 22 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 2,534 cases, 45 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 1,113 cases, 10 deaths
- Pike Co. - 695 cases, 21 deaths
