Investigation underway after over $5K in tools were stolen from storage container

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are investigating after over $5,000 in tools were stolen from a storage container in Evansville.
According to a police report, officers responded to the 1700 block of North First Avenue for a theft report on Friday.
When officers arrived, police say they found two storage containers that were damaged. Officers say they noticed the lock to the unit was cut off, and a fence lock was damaged to get into the lot.
Police say the reporter did not know when the items were taken but told officers they totaled over $5,000. The police report also states the reporter told police he only comes to the building to get tools from the container.
Officials say the building owner was on the property this past Friday and said the fence and containers were secure.
The police report states that Community One is the victim of this crime.
