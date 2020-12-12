Evansville man arrested on rape charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is booked in jail on rape charges.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, the victim told police there were two incidents that happened in the 1600 block of East Blackford Avenue.
The probable cause affidavit states the first instance happened when the victim was sleeping. That’s when police say she told them that 40-year-old Charles Edward Turpen came into her room and laid behind her, placing his hands on her hip area. Police say she moved his hand away, but he continued moving his hand up her shorts.
The probable cause affidavit says the second instance happened when Turpen forced the victim to perform oral sex.
Turpen is booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail. He’s being held on a $2,500 cash bond.
