EPD: Gun accidentally goes off at Cracker Barrel

By Makayla Neukam | December 12, 2020 at 11:02 AM CST - Updated December 12 at 7:53 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department says a gun accidentally went off inside the Cracker Barrel on Eagle Lake Drive. Officers say the man has a carry permit.

EPD Sgt. Taylor told 14 News that when the man went to pick up his bag, the gun hit the ground and went off.

Authorities say a woman nearby to the man had a minor abrasion on her leg. Sgt. Taylor says officers are unsure if the woman’s injury was caused by the shot skipping off of an object, or by a piece of the tile floor itself.

EPD officials say they did not find a bullet impact.

We are told the woman refused medical treatment, and a report was taken.

