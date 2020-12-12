EPD: Gun accidentally goes off at Cracker Barrel

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department says a gun accidentally went off inside the Cracker Barrel on Eagle Lake Drive. Officers say the man has a carry permit.
EPD Sgt. Taylor told 14 News that when the man went to pick up his bag, the gun hit the ground and went off.
Authorities say a woman nearby to the man had a minor abrasion on her leg. Sgt. Taylor says officers are unsure if the woman’s injury was caused by the shot skipping off of an object, or by a piece of the tile floor itself.
EPD officials say they did not find a bullet impact.
We are told the woman refused medical treatment, and a report was taken.
