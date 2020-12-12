Colder weather with possible rain/snow mix

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunday will be cloudy and cool with high temperatures in the mid 40s, but that is average for this time of year. Most of the day looks dry, but scattered showers will start to move in from the southwest sometime around 3 or 4 PM and will increase as we head into the evening. The bulk of the rain will stay along and south of I-64, but the best chance will be along the Ohio River and south into western Kentucky.
Those scattered showers will remain possible into the night. A few snowflakes may mix in as our temperatures drop into the low 30s, but this system will be mainly rain, and snow accumulation is not expected. Any showers we do see Sunday night will most likely taper off to the east before sunrise Monday morning.
The clouds will also clear early in the day, and Monday will be mainly sunny. However, our temperatures will stay chilly, only making it into the low 40s Monday afternoon. Overnight lows will be in the mid 20s.
Clouds will move back in throughout the day on Tuesday, and another round of rain/snow mix is possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. That system may have a little more snow in it, but our chances of accumulation are still looking fairly low. If we did see any snow accumulation, it would probably be less than an inch. Temperatures will top out in the low 40s Tuesday, fall into the upper 20s to low 30s Tuesday night, and only climb into the upper 30s on Wednesday.
Thursday and Friday will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures will be in the low 40s Thursday, but warmer air will start to flow into our region from the south, and we will break back into the mid to upper 40s Friday and Saturday. However, scattered rain showers are also possible Saturday.
