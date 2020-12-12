Colder weather with possible rain/snow mix

Clouds will move back in throughout the day on Tuesday, and another round of rain/snow mix is possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. That system may have a little more snow in it, but our chances of accumulation are still looking fairly low. If we did see any snow accumulation, it would probably be less than an inch. Temperatures will top out in the low 40s Tuesday, fall into the upper 20s to low 30s Tuesday night, and only climb into the upper 30s on Wednesday.