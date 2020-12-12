Castle graduate to sing national anthem before Army-Navy game

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An alumna from a local high school is slated to make a major appearance prior to kickoff at the annual Army-Navy college football game this weekend.
Castle graduate Lauren Harpole will sing the national anthem before Saturday’s football game. She’s currently a graduate at West Point.
Typically, both choirs for Army and Navy sing the anthem together, but due to COVID-19 precautions, only one man and one woman from each academy will do the honors this year.
“It’s a big deal for me,” Harpole said. “I’ve been here since the middle of July. We haven’t been able to leave post or see our families. This is a great way to wrap up a semester with people I’ve spent the last six months with before we go home on Sunday.”
The 2020 Army-Navy game is scheduled to kickoff on Saturday at 2 p.m.
