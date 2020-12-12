Authorities find 35-year-old stolen firearm after reported disturbance in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky (WFIE) - Deputies are investigating after a reported disturbance at the True Vine Plantation Inn.
Kentucky State Police and the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the disturbance just before 7 a.m. Saturday.
Authorities say they found 54-year-old James Bough Jr. standing outside in front of an apartment holding a handgun. A press release states the victim told police that he opened his door and saw Bough Jr. pointing the handgun at his door. That’s when police say the victim immediately shut the door and waited for law enforcement to arrive.
Deputies say the firearm came back as stolen out of Los Angeles County in California and had been reported as stolen in 1985.
Bough Jr. is booked in the Henderson County Jail for first-degree wanton endangerment, third-degree terroristic threatening and receiving stolen property firearm.
