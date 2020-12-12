UE cancels men’s basketball game at Saint Louis due COVID-19 protocols

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville men’s basketball team is finally back in the win column. UE ended its 22-game losing streak, dating back to December of last year, with a big three-point win over Eastern Illinois on Wednesday.
On Saturday, the team was hoping to turn that into a winning streak. However, the Aces’ game at Saint Louis was cancelled.
The University of Evansville Athletics Department released the following statement on Saturday:
“Today’s game was cancelled, and the program is temporarily halting activities due to COVID-19 protocols. Tuesday’s home game versus Southeast Missouri is still set to be played as scheduled.”
