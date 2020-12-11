Wet start to the weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We will surrender sunshine and mild temps for rain on Saturday as a cold front moves into the Tri-State. Rain likely late Friday night and continues through the first half of Saturday. Temps will rise into the middle 50s on Saturday, then slide into the lower 30s by Sunday morning. Clouds will stick around through much of next week, with daily highs in the middle 40s and lows in the upper 20s. We’ll have a chance of rain or snow on Wednesday-Thursday.