Coroner: 1 person dead after minivan is pulled out of Ohio River in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - An investigation is underway after officials found a vehicle in the Ohio River on Friday night.
This happened at the Second Street boat ramp along Water Street in downtown Henderson.
On Saturday, Henderson County Coroner Bruce Farmer says one person has died. We are told officials are waiting to release the identity of the victim because they are still trying to make contact with family
City of Henderson Public Information Officer Donna B. Stinnett tells 14 News that dispatch officials first received a call about the incident around 7:28 p.m. She says that dispatch got at least five calls from people claiming to see a vehicle in the river.
The Henderson Police Department arrived on scene within two minutes. Officers say they noticed a partially submerged vehicle about 50 feet from shore. The van, wrapped in a tarp, was towed away from the ramp just before 10:30 p.m.
The Henderson Police Department says this is an ongoing investigation and anyone with any information is asked to call them at 270-831-1295.
The Henderson Fire Department, Henderson Police Department, Dive Team, Henderson City-County Rescue and Henderson Emergency Management were some of the numerous agencies who responded to assist.
We will update this article once more information is available.
